Current Affairs in Short: 25 October 2021

US, India’s Biological E finalize $50 million agreement to expand COVID vaccine production

•India’s Biological E and the US International Development Finance Corporation on October 25, 2021, announced the finalization of a financial agreement worth $50 million to expand the capacity of Biological E to produce COVID-19 vaccines.

•The financial agreement worth $50 million to expand the capacity of Biological E to produce COVID-19 vaccines is expected to benefit long-term global health in India and throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

•The agreement is the fulfillment of the financial support announced at the Quad Summit in March 2021. The deal will aid in the production of more than 1 billion COVID vaccine doses by the end of 2022 for India as well as the developing countries across the world.

Four-day Army Commanders’ Conference begins on October 25 in New Delhi

•The 2nd Army Commanders’ Conference of 2021 is scheduled to begin from today, October 25 till October 28, 2021, in New Delhi. It is an apex-level biannual event that is held in April and October every year.

•Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address and interact with the top commanders of the Indian Army. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari will also address the event.

•The top commanders will deliberate on the country's combat readiness in eastern Ladakh amid India-China military standoff for 17 months, review the country’s security challenges along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, the security situation in J&K, and also likely to discuss India’s security amid Taliban take over Afghanistan.

Bangladesh Navy Chief on a 7-day official visit to India

•The Chief of Naval Staff of Bangladesh Navy Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal is on a 7-day official visit to India between October 23 to October 29, 2021. He will meet with the Chief of Naval Staff of the Indian Navy, the Chief of Defence Staff, and other high-ranking officials of the Indian government.

•Bangladesh Navy Chief will conduct bilateral interactions on matters such as joint cooperative efforts like the coordinated patrol along the international maritime boundary line, the conduct of naval training, bilateral exercise Bongosagar, and reciprocal visits of delegations.

•After concluding his visit in Delhi, he will visit Mumbai to meet Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. He will also visit the Flagship of the Western Naval Command. He will also visit the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC).

•In 2021, India and Bangladesh are jointly celebrating the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Victory in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

Clean India Drives collect more than 75 lakh kilogram waste so far: Youth Affairs, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

•Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on October 25, 2021, said that more than 75 lakh kilograms of waste have been collected across India through Clean India Drives so far ahead of its deadline.

•Launched on October 1, 2021, the Clean India Drive is a month-long nationwide drive to clean waste with an aim to promote ‘Clean India: Safe India’. It is a youth-led programme that has been organized in 6 lakh villages of 744 districts across India through the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan.

•The Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan has now announced its aim to collect one crore kilogram of waste across India through the Clean India Drive.

Yudh Abhyas 2021: India, US armies conduct joint C-IED, C-UAS training

•India and the US armies carried out a combined Counter Improvised Explosive Device (C-IED) and Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) training during the 17th edition of the India-US bilateral exercise Yudh Abhyas 2021 at the Equipment Simulator Training Area (ESTA) Alaska’ Anchorage.

•The US Army presented the Mine-Protected Clearance Vehicle (the Buffalo) and the Medium Mine Protected Vehicle (the Panther), and the use of a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) for detecting and dismantling mines and bombs. The Indian Army presented the methods of C-IEDs used in the CI/CT grid.

•The joint exercise also conducted the detection, handling, and removal of IEDs. The US Army also demonstrated a Drone Buster Gun during the C-UAS training. The Gun is used to jam the frequency of a drone.

•300 US Army soldiers from the First Squadron (Airborne) of the 40th Cavalry Regiment and 350 soldiers of the 7 Madras Infantry Battalion Group of the Indian Army are taking part in the exercise Yudh Abhyas 2021 that commenced on October 15, 2021.

•As part of the ongoing Indo-US Defence Corporation, the 14-day joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas 2021 training schedule includes joint training in a Counter Insurgency or Counter Terrorism environment under the United Nations mandate. The 16th edition of Yudh Abhyas 2021 was held in Rajasthan, India, from February 8 to 21, 2021.