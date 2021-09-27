Clean India Drive: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announces nationwide drive from October 1

The Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on September 26, 2021, announced a Clean India Drive from October 1. The month-long nationwide aims at getting rid of single-use plastic and other waste.

Announcing the month-long drive via Twitter, the Sports Minister said, “Cleanliness is next to Godliness! As we celebrate #AmitMahotsav of 75 years of Independence, I urge everybody to join Clean India Drive from 1st to 31st October to realize the dream of Plastic Free India.”

Significance

While informing about the Clean India Drive, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that it is the government’s resolve of creating a plastic-free India, an India of Gandhiji’s dream and as per the vision of Prime Minister Modi in which Swachchta or cleanliness is the topmost priority.

Clean India Drive: What will happen under it?

According to Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, the Clean India Drive will be the largest cleanliness drive in the world. He also urged everyone to join the drive with zeal and help achieve the goal of ‘Sankalp se Siddhi’.

In it, more than 75 lakh tonnes of waste, primarily plastic waste, from various parts of the country will be collected and further will be processed in a ‘Waste to Wealth’ model. The month-long Clean India Drive aims to propagate the mantra of “Clean India: Safe India”.

What is Swachh Bharat Mission?

Swachh Bharat Mission or Clean India Mission is a nationwide campaign. It was initiated by the Indian Government in 2014.

The campaign aims at eliminating open defecation as well as improve open waste management. Swachh Bharat Mission is the reconstructed version of the Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan which was launched in 2009 but failed to achieve its objective.

The First Phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission by the Government of India lasted till October 2019 while Phase 2 of the country-wide campaign will be implemented between 2020-21 and 2024-25.

The objective of the first phase of the mission, apart from Open Defecation, also included the eradication of manual scavenging, bringing awareness regarding sanitation practices. While the second phase of the mission aims at progressing towards the open defecation-free status and the improvement in the management of liquid and solid waste.