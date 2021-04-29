India ranked 49th in Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI), what is CGGI?

India has been ranked 49th in the Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) 2021 among 104 countries in terms of government capabilities and outcomes. India’s index score stood at 0.516.

Reuben Abraham, CEO of IDFC Foundation and IDFC Institute, and CGGI Advisory Panel Member pointed out that civil service innovation and capacity building is a key focus for the Indian government.

“The Chandler Good Government Index shows the importance of measuring and investing in governance capabilities that matter. It highlights a key need for ‘pracademics’ in government – people who combine a rigorous understanding of research and data with a practical and grounded sense of what governments need to do to succeed,” he added.

Finland, with an index score of 0.848, ranked first on the CGGI list. Switzerland, Singapore, Netherlands, and Denmark ranked second, third, fourth and fifth on the CGGI list, respectively.

About the Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) 2021

The Chandler institute of Governance, headquartered in Singapore, releases the Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI).

The CGGI is the index of effective governance in the world. It ranks 104 countries in terms of their government capabilities and outcomes.

The CGGI focuses on seven pillars:

•Leadership and Foresight

•Robust Laws and Polices

•Strong Institutions

•Financial Stewardship

•Attractive Marketplace

•Global Influence and Reputation

•Helping People Rise