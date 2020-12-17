India ranks 131 in UN's Human Development Index

According to the report released by UNDP- United Nations Development Programme, India has been ranked at 131 among 189 countries in Human Development Index 2020. The index is a measure of a nation’s health, standards of living, and education.

The 2020 Human Index Report states that the life expectancy of Indian citizens at birth in 2019 was 69.7 years, while the life expectancy of Bangladeshi citizens was 72.6 years and Pakistan has 67.3 years.

Apart from India, Bhutan has been ranked at 129, Bangladesh is at 133, Nepal is ranked 142, and Pakistan at 154 among the countries with medium human development.

The Human Development Index has been topped by Norway, followed by Ireland, Switzerland, Hongkong, and Iceland.

Why India is in the medium human development category?

The Human Development Index value of India for 2019 was 0.645 which put the country in the medium human development category. India has ranked 131 out of 189 countries while it ranked 130 in 2018 in the development index.

Shoko Noda, the UNDP Resident Representative, stated that the drop in India’s ranking from 130 to 131 doesn’t mean that India didn’t do well, it means that other countries did better. He added that India can also help other countries too and appreciated its commitment to reduce carbon emissions.

What does the report say about India’s low rank in HDI?

As per the report published by the United Nations Development Programme, India’s gross national income- GNP per capita fell to USD 6,681 in 2019 from USD 6,829 in 2018 on PPP- Purchasing Power Parity basis.

The report further added that the evidence from Colombia to India indicates that the ownership of land and financial security helps in improving women’s security. It also reduces the risk of gender-based violence and clearly indicates that owning land can empower women.

The report highlights that the indigenous children in India, Cambodia, and Thailand have shown more malnutrition-related issues such as wasting and stunting.

In India, different responses in the behaviour of parents, as well as some form of disinvestment in the health and education of girls, is one of the major reasons for higher malnutrition among girls than boys as a consequence of shocks that are likely to be linked to the climate change.