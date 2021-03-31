Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

India to decide emergency use authorization of Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine today

The Indian Vaccine manufacturer, Dr. Reddy’s, has already submitted the immunogenicity and safety data of the third phase trials of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Created On: Mar 31, 2021 15:17 ISTModified On: Mar 31, 2021 15:17 IST
Emergency Use Authorization of Sputnik V

The meeting of the Subject Expert Committee- SEC of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation- CDSCO will be held on March 31, 2021, to decide on the emergency use authorization of Russia’s Sputnik V Coronavirus vaccine.

The Indian Vaccine manufacturer, Dr. Reddy’s, has already submitted the immunogenicity and safety data of the third phase trials of the vaccine.

India had already given its approval to two Coronavirus vaccines- Covishield and COVAXIN- that are currently being administered by the government and private hospitals to the public.

Dr. Reddy's partners with RDIF:

The Vaccine Manufacturer of India, Dr. Reddy’s in September 2020, had partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund- RDIF. The partnership is to conduct the clinical trials of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine as well as for its distribution rights

Sputnik V Vaccine was developed by Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. It was registered by Russia’s Ministry of Health on August 11, 2020.

COVID-19 vaccine candidates on trial in India:

The Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan had informed that seven more COVID-19 vaccine candidates in India are in the clinical trials stage. He mentioned it after he received his second dose of Coronavirus vaccine at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute.

The Health Minister mentioned that around seven more COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in clinical trials in India. He added that some of the vaccine candidates are in the advanced phase of the trials and around two-dozen of them are in the pre-clinical trials.

