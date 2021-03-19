India-US launches Artificial Intelligence Initiative

The Department of Science and Technology informed on March 18, 2021, that the Indo-US Science and Technology Forum- IUSSTF has launched the US India Artificial Intelligence Initiative. It will focus on AI cooperation in the critical areas that are priorities for both nations.

The Secretary of DST Ashutosh Sharma, while speaking at the launch ceremony, emphasized the need of scaling up the Science & Technology relationship between India and the US in order to solve problems of both countries as well as overcome barriers for growth.

On the other hand, the Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary, US Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, Johnathan Margolis, while speaking on the occasion highlighted that the collaboration between the two countries is based on the shared values of openness, reciprocity, and transparency and also encourages innovation that will benefit both.

Objective:

The US India Artificial Intelligence Initiative- USIAI will be serving as a platform to discuss challenges, opportunities, barriers for AI research and development collaboration.

The platform will also enable AI innovation, will help in sharing ideas for developing an AI workforce, and will also recommend mechanisms and modes for catalysing the partnerships.

Indo-US Artificial Intelligence Initiative: Key Highlights • The initiative will be providing an opportunity to the key stakeholders to share their experiences, identify new opportunities and R&D areas that will benefit from the synergistic activities. • It will also provide a platform to both countries to discuss the emerging AI landscape as well as address the challenges of developing an Artificial Intelligence Workforce. • The ambitious initiative will leverage the ability of IUSSTF in bringing together the key stakeholders from the US and India in order to create synergies that will address opportunities and challenges at the interface of technology, science, and society. • Over the next year, the forum will be conducting a series of workshops for gathering inputs from different stakeholders as well as communities. • Under the initiative, the forum will identify the research, technical, infrastructure, and workforce challenges and opportunities. It will also work on the domain-specific opportunities for Research and Development in smart cities, healthcare, agriculture, materials, manufacturing, and energy.

Artificial Intelligence Technology in India:

The technology in AI is being promoted and implemented in India through a network of 25 technology hubs that are working as a triple helix set up under NM- ICPS (National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems). The Indian government has also introduced the latest policies to liberalize the geospatial policies of India.

AI cooperation between India and the United States:

According to the Director of the National Science Foundation, the two large democracies will be able to do wonders by creating collaboration and synergies, and that the time is also right to launch such as initiative.

He added that India is looking forward to more research as well as high-impact collaboration in order to boost the economies, bring prosperity and create jobs.

While speaking at the launch, the Executive Director of IUSSTF stated that the AI initiative is just another example of the critical role played by IUSSTF in catalyzing the collaborations between India and the US in the area of Science and Technology.

As India is rich in diversity and in data, banking on the strengths of both the countries, the global collaboration will be able to help both India and the United States.