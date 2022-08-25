Russia-Ukraine War: India votes against Russia at UNSC procedural vote on Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine War: India, for the first time, voted against Russia at UNSC during a procedural vote against Ukraine. The UN body was voting on inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address a meeting through video conference.India’s stand on the matter was communicated by India’s Permanent Representative to United Nations Ms Ruchira Kamboj. India currently is a non-permanent member of the UNSC for a two-year term, which ends in December.

This is the first time that India has taken a stand against Russia in any kind of vote being taken on the issue of Ukraine since Russian Military Action began in February 2022. During any of the earlier engagements on Ukraine at UNSC, India has abstained from taking a stand against Russia. India’s neutral stand against Russia has also come under heavy criticism from western powers.

Procedural Vote on Zelenskyy’s Address

On 24th August, UNSC - United Nations Security Council, convened a session to understand the ground situation regarding the ongoing military conflict in the region. The date also coincided with the 31st Independence Day of Ukraine. At the meeting, the Russian Ambassador to UN Vassily A Nebenzia requested a procedural vote on the issue of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressing the council. Russia didn’t object to Zelenskyy’s participation but demanded that he attend the conference inperson instead of through a teleconference. In response to Russia’s request, a procedural vote was held in which out of 15 members of UNSC, 13 voted in favour of allowing Zelensky to address the council while Russia voted against it and China decided to abstain.

UNSC Members Permanent Members Russia China United States United Kingdom France Non-Permanent Members India Albania Brazil Gabon Ghana Ireland Kenya Mexico Norway United Arab Emirates

Zelenskyy’s Address to UNSC

Following the procedural vote going against Russia’s request, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the UNSC via teleconference. In his address, Zelenskyy called the UNSC and global community to hold Russia accountable for “its crimes of aggression against Ukraine.” He also added that Russia has endangered global security by creating a military crisis at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Zelenskyy also called upon Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease its ‘nuclear blackmail’ and withdraw from the plant.

India’s Stand on Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Despite mounting pressure from western powers, India has maintained a neutral stand against Russia amid the ongoing military operations in Ukraine. In fact, India has repeatedly reiterated its stand against saying that the Russian and Ukrainian sides to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue.