India-EU leaders meeting: PM Narendra Modi to participate in European Council meeting on May 8
The heads of all 27 European Nations have met only once before in this format and that was with the US President in March 2021.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the European Council meeting on May 8, 2021. He will be attending the meeting at the invitation of the European Council President, Charles Michel as a special invitee.
This was informed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on May 6, 2021. The India-EU Leaders' meeting will be hosted by Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa, as Portugal currently holds the Presidency of the European Union Council.
Key Highlights
•As per MEA's statement, PM Narendra Modi will be participating in the meeting along with the Heads of State or Government of all the 27 EU Member States.
•The India-EU Leaders' Meeting is being seen as an unprecedented opportunity to discuss with all the leaders of the EU Member States.
Objective
The leaders will be exchanging views on the:
-COVID-19 pandemic and healthcare cooperation
Significance
The India-EU leaders meeting is a significant political milestone as it is expected to further build on the momentum witnessed in the relationship since the 15th India-EU Summit in July 2020.
About the European Union
•The European Union (EU) bloc comprises 27 nations of Europe. The bloc was formed in the aftermath of World War II.
•The first batch of countries that joined the bloc in 1957 includes France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg, and The Netherlands.
•Three more countries including the United Kingdom, Denmark and Ireland joined in 1973, followed by Greece in 1981.
•Spain and Portugal joined in 1986 and Finland, Austria and Sweden joined in 1995.
•Nine more countries were added in 2004 and two more in 2007. Croatia was the last country to join the bloc in 2013, taking the total number of EU members to 28.
•However, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in June 2016, which reduces the total number of EU members to 27.
