India-EU leaders meeting: PM Narendra Modi to participate in European Council meeting on May 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the European Council meeting on May 8, 2021. He will be attending the meeting at the invitation of the European Council President, Charles Michel as a special invitee.

This was informed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on May 6, 2021. The India-EU Leaders' meeting will be hosted by Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa, as Portugal currently holds the Presidency of the European Union Council.

Key Highlights

•As per MEA's statement, PM Narendra Modi will be participating in the meeting along with the Heads of State or Government of all the 27 EU Member States.

•The heads of all 27 European Nations have met only once before in this format and that was with the US President in March 2021.

•The India-EU Leaders' Meeting is being seen as an unprecedented opportunity to discuss with all the leaders of the EU Member States.

Objective The leaders will be exchanging views on the: -COVID-19 pandemic and healthcare cooperation

-Fostering sustainable and inclusive growth

-Strengthening the India-EU economic partnership

-Regional and global issues of mutual interest

Significance

The India-EU leaders meeting is a significant political milestone as it is expected to further build on the momentum witnessed in the relationship since the 15th India-EU Summit in July 2020.