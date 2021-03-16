India-Jordan Joint Working Group meeting held

The first India-Jordan Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand cooperation in the field of Manpower was held through a video conference on March 10, 2021.

The Indian delegation was led by Abbagani Ramu, Joint Secretary (OIA-I), Ministry of External Affairs. The delegation from Jordan was led by Abdullah al Jbour, Assistant Secretary-General for Operations Affairs, Ministry of Labor, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Objective

The India-Jordan Joint Working Group meeting provided an opportunity to discuss and review the labour and manpower cooperation-related issues between the two countries.

Key Highlights

•The delegations from two countries agreed on institutionalizing measures to promote and protect the rights of the workers and settlement of labour issues.

•They also agreed to facilitate movement of people between the two countries, in a safe and secure manner.

•The two sides also agreed to form a committee that will comprise officials from the Ministry of Labor, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Embassy of India in Amman, Jordan.

•The committee will meet on a regular basis to resolve issues regarding the same.

•The delegation from Jordan expressed positive sentiments towards Indian workers and professionals and the contribution they have made to regional development.

•While concluding, it was decided that the next meeting will be held in India on mutually agreed dates.

A committee comprising officials from the Ministry of Labor, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Embassy of India, Amman, Jordan would be formed and meet on regular basis to resolve issues: MEA — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021