Indian Army deploys Pinaka, Smerch rocket system near China border

The Indian Army has deployed Pinaka weapons system and Smerch Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems (MRLS) at a forward position near the China border to be prepared to counter any threat coming from across on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

About Pinaka weapon system

The Pinaka weapon system, named after the bow of Lord Shiva, has been designed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It is a state of art and completely autonomous, indigenous multi-rocket launcher system.

The weapon system can engage targets up to 38km at mean sea level. The ranges are significantly enhanced at these altitudes, which further boosts the deep strike capability of the weapon system.

The weapons system is mounted on a Tatra truck for mobility. It was used during the Kargil War when it had successfully neutralised enemy positions on the mountain tops.

An upgraded version of Pinaka is already in production and it has a range of over 90 km.

About Smerch system

Smerch is the longest range conventional rocket system with a maximum range of 90km. The launcher is one of the most potent weapons in the arsenal of Indian artillery.

The system is aimed to defeat personnel and engage with soft targets in concentration areas, artillery batteries, command posts and ammunition depots.

It was initially designed by the Soviets in the early 1980s and was deployed in the Soviet Army in 1989.