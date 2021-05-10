Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Indian Army inducts first batch of women soldiers in Military Police

The induction of the first batch of women soldiers in the Indian Military Police is the first instance where women have been placed in the non-officer category.

Created On: May 10, 2021 10:34 ISTModified On: May 10, 2021 10:35 IST
Attestation Parade, Twitter: Indian Army

The Indian Army on May 8, 2021, inducted its first batch of 83 women soldiers in the military police. The Corps of Military Police Centre and School (CMP C&S) held a low-key attestation parade of the valiant women soldiers at the Dronacharya Parade Ground in Bengaluru.

The commandant, CMP C&S, praised the newly attested women soldiers for exhibiting an impeccable drill. He also congratulated them for successfully completing the intense 61 weeks of training.

The training comprises Provost training that includes all forms of managing prisoners of war and policing duties, and skill development that includes maintenance and driving of a vehicle and signal communications, and basic Military training.

The commandant expressed that the trained imparted to them will help them to be a force multiplier at their respective units.

Attestation parade, Twitter: Indian Army

Attestation parade, Twitter: Indian Army

Women in Military Police

•In January 2019, the Government of India had approved the move to induct women into Military Police. The government plans to induct 1700 women soldiers by 2036. It will recruit 100 women soldiers per year.

 

