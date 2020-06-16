India- China violent face-off in Galwan Valley: One Indian Army officer, two soldiers killed

A violent face-off reportedly took place between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh yesterday night during de-escalation process. One Indian Army officer and two soldiers were martyred. Senior military officials of both nations are currently conducting talks at the place to defuse the situation.

This unprecedented escalation at the border is the first between the two sides along the India- China border since 1975. According to an ANI tweet quoting Editor In Chief of a Chinese Newspaper, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash at Galwan.

"Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash", tweets Editor In Chief of Chinese Newspaper Global Times pic.twitter.com/i5NknsF5lx — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

What we know so far?

The Indian Army issued an official statement saying that casualties were suffered on both sides during the violent stand-off in Galwan Valley.

Major Generals of both India and China are engaging in talks at Galwan Valley and other areas of Ladakh where the violent stand off took place in an attempt to defuse the tense situation.

Major Generals of India and China are talking to defuse the situation in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh and other areas after the violent face-off last night in which casualties have been suffered by both sides: Army Sources pic.twitter.com/yDyiluagMD — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

Army Chief General MM Naravane’s scheduled visit to Pathankot military station has been cancelled, according to Army sources in the wake of the India-China violent stand off.

Background

India and China were conducting talks in Eastern Ladakh to resolve the tense border stand-off between the two sides over Chinese military buildup.

According to Army sources, there was disengagement between Indian and Chinese troops at more locations where there was a border stand-off since April.

The tense situation and build-up activity by both sides had somewhat toned down after June 6 talks between the military commanders of India and China. The meeting was followed by more round of talks.

The aggressive behaviour of the Chinese troops had also reportedly toned down and no incident of any violent face-off was reported between the troops after the disengagement talks had begun between the two armies.