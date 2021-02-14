Indian government gifts 2000 metric tonnes of rice to Syria to strengthen food security

The Indian government has gifted 2000 metric tonnes of rice to Syria for strengthening food security in the middle eastern country. The news was shared by the government through an official statement on February 12, 2021.

According to the statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, the first consignment of 1000 metric tonnes of rice was handed over by Hifzur Rahman, India ambassador to Syria to Hussain Makhlouf, Minister of local administration and head of Supreme Relief Committee.

It further added that the remaining 1000 tonnes are expected to reach Syria on February 18. The supply is being made in response to the request from the Syrian government for emergency humanitarian assistance.

Govt. of India’s humanitarian assistance of 2000 MT rice as Gift for People & Govt of Syria arrives in Latakia. Amb Hifzur Rahman presents the gift to Syrian Minister of Local Admin, Head of Supreme Relief Com. Eng Makhlouf@DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @SecySanjay @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/ivoUnjSXsN — India in Damascus (@eoidamascus) February 11, 2021

India stands in solidarity with Syria:

The Ministry mentioned that the Indian government has always stood in solidarity with the people of Syria and the bilateral engagement between the two nations have continued, even during the internal conflicts in the country, through a number of development and capacity building projects.

India’s assistance to Syria:

• In July 2020, India had gifted 10 metric tonnes of medicines to Syria as part of the COVID assistance.

• In January 2020, over 500 Syrians had benefitted from the artificial limbs fitment camp which was organized by the Ministry of External Affairs in partnership with Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti in Damascus.

• 1000 scholarships, during the academic years 2018-2019 and 2019-2020, were extended to the Syrian students for pursuing bachelors, masters, and post-doctoral programmes in the Indian universities under the ‘Study in India’ initiative.

• The External Affairs Ministry has also informed that India is establishing a NextGen Centre for Information Technology in Damascus and the preparatory work has already commenced.

Internal conflict in Syria: Background

The civil war in Syria began in Arab Spring 2011 as a peaceful uprising against the President of the country, Bashar-Al-Assad.

The war has since been escalated destroying the lives of Syrians, cities, straining global politics, and spurring the diplomatic efforts that have been constantly questioned as the world witnessed the horror of ongoing warfare.