Indian Navy Ships to visit Bangladesh as part of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’

The Indian Naval Ships are scheduled to make their first-ever visit to the historic port town of Mongla in Bangladesh from March 8 to March 10, 2021.

The naval ships will be visiting as part of the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebration which commemorates 50 years of Bangladesh's liberation war against Pakistan in 1971.

As per the official release, the Indian naval ships Kulish, an indigenously built guided missile corvette, and Sumedha, an indigenously build offshore Patrol vessel has been scheduled to make a port call at Mongla from March 8 to 10 for commemorating the ongoing celebration and reaffirming the historic India- Bangladesh friendship.

First-ever visit of Indian Navy Ships to Mongla:

The official release informed that this will be the first time that any Indian Naval Ship will be visiting the port of Mongla, Bangladesh for paying homage to the Indian and Bangladeshi citizens and combatants who sacrificed their lives during the liberation war of 1971.

The step will also reiterate India’s firm and assured commitment to maintaining stability, peace, and good order in the region, in line with SAGAR- Security and Growth for all in the Region, as articulated by Prime Minister Modi.

Naval ships to participate in events:

The Indian Naval Ships, following all the Coronavirus protocols, will be participating in cultural and professional exchanges as well as the friendly sports fixtures with their counterparts in the Bangladesh Navy. It will further enhance the synergy between the navies of the two nations.

The commanding officers of the Indian Navy ships, on behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff, will also call on the senior Bangladesh Navy hierarchy for reaffirming solidarity and partnership of the Indian Navy with Bangladesh.

PM Modi to visit Bangladesh:

On March 4, the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had embarked on his official visit to Dhaka for preparing the ground for PM Modi’s upcoming visit to Bangladesh. The External Affairs Minister held talks with his counterpart on the progress of the bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh.

This will also be Prime Minister Modi’s visit foreign trip in over a year mainly because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Swarnim Vijay Varsh:

In Swarnim Vijay Varsh, India and Bangladesh will be celebrating 50 years of the liberation war in which the army of Pakistan was thrown out of Bangladesh and around 90,000 troops were made to surrender. A number of events have been organised by both nations in order to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the war.