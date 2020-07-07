Indian Railways to transform into ‘Net Zero’ carbon emission network by 2030

Indian Railways has decided to take essential steps to transform itself into a ‘net zero’ carbon emission transportation network by 2030. To achieve this, the Railway Ministry has decided to install solar power plants on its vacant unused land on a large scale.

Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal’s mission to achieve the conversion of Indian Railways to net-zero carbon emission railway will be accelerated with the use of solar. Apart from making Railways green, this step will also make Railway sector Atma Nirbhar.

The ministry has already started working on energy procurement from various solar projects and about 100 MWp rooftop solar systems have been commissioned on various buildings and stations of Indian Railways.

Solar project in collaboration with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL):

To achieve the aim of ‘net zero’ carbon emission by 2030, Indian Railways will be collaborating with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) for the project of 1.7 MWp at Bina (Madhya Pradesh).

The project which will be connected directly to the Overhead traction System has already been installed and has been under extensive testing. The project is likely to be commissioned within 15 days making it one of the first of its kind project in the world that is commissioned by Indian Railways in collaboration with BHEL.

The project will involve the adoption of innovative technology in order to convert Direct Current (DC) to single-phase Alternating Current (AC). The solar plant has been established near the Bina Traction Sub Station and can produce approximately 25 lakhs units of energy annually which will result in the saving of around 1.37 crore for Railway every year.

Other pilot projects to meet the energy requirement of Railways:

Apart from the energy procurement from 3MWp solar plant set up at MCF Raebareilly (Uttar Pradesh), two other pilot projects are under implementation for land-based solar plants that will meet the electric traction energy requirements of Railways.

One of the projects is a 50 MWp solar power plant which will be on the vacant unused land at Bhilai (Chhattisgarh). It will be connected with Central Transmission Utility (CTU) and has been targeted to be commissioned before March 31, 2021.

Another is the 2MWp solar plant at Diwana (Haryana). This one will be connected to State Transmission Utility (STU) and has been expected to be commissioned before August 31, 2020.