Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

India’s Mirabai Chanu creates new world record & national record 

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu created a new world record in Clean and Jerk after she lifted 119 kg at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent. 

Created On: Apr 20, 2021 14:08 ISTModified On: Apr 20, 2021 14:11 IST
Source: Twitter

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu created a new world record on April 17, 2021 in Clean and Jerk after she lifted 119 kg at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent. 

Mirabai also created a new national record as she lifted a total of 205 kg, including 86 kg snatch + 119 kg Clean and Jerk which also won her the bronze medal at the tournament. 

The previous clean and jerk world record was 118 kg, which was set by Chinese weightlifter Jiang Huihua in 2019. The Chinese lifter finished second this time and won the silver medal by lifting 207kg (89kg+118kg). 

Another Chinese weightlifter Hou Zhihui grabbed the gold medal in the event by lifting 213 kg (96g & 117kg). Zhihui also created a new world record in snatch. 

Significance

•The cumulative mark of 205 kg is a personal best for former world champion Mirabai, as her earlier best was 203kg (88kg & 115kg) from the Indian Nationals in February 2020.

•With her bronze finish, Mirabai has sealed her spot at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The result will also boost her chance at the Olympics as only one Chinese lifter will be allowed to participate in the event. 

•The record lift also made the 26-year-old from Manipur the first Indian weightlifter to create the world and Asian records simultaneously. 

Congratulations are pouring in for the young weightlifter from all corners of the country including from sportspersons, Chief Ministers of states and Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. 

Background

Indian fencer Bhavani Devi had scripted history last month by becoming the first fencer from India to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. The 27-year-old qualified for the Olympics through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) method.

Tokyo Olympics are set to take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021 and the Paralympics are scheduled to take place from August 24 to September 5. 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Comment ()

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material

Post Comment

5 + 4 =
Post

Comments