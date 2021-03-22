India’s Singhraj wins gold in 2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup

Singhraj, the Indian para-athlete has won a gold medal in the 2021 Para Shooting World Cup at Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates on March 21, 2021. Singhraj defeated Uzbekistan’s Server Ibragimov by 2.8 points and got the top honour in the P1- Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 final.

The final score between the shooters read 236.8-234. In fact, after the next-to-last final series, Uzbekistan’s Ibragimov was leading the game by just 0.1 points.\

Relive today's battle for the 🥇 between Singhraj and Server Ibrahimov.



Only 2.8 points separated 2⃣ rivals in the P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 final. 🇮🇳 athlete took first place and moved his country to third in the medals table.#AlAin2021 #WorldCup #ShootingParaSport pic.twitter.com/XlbrSWRKA8 — Shooting Para Sport (@ShootingPara) March 20, 2021

The Indian shooter had better control in the final series, as he shot a 9.9 and 10.4 while Uzbekistan’s Ibragimov managed 9.5 and 7.9 to settle for the silver.

The previous Paralympic Champion of Turkey Muharrem Korhan Yama won bronze with 214.4 points.

Manish Narwal, the World Championships medallist settled for fourth place with 194.3 points. Narwal had qualified in second place.

Rahul Jakhar finished in eighth place. He had won a bronze medal in P3 mixed 25m air pistol SH1.

The gold medal won by Singhraj has also pushed India (one gold, one bronze) to 3rd place on the medal table. India is behind Ukraine (3 gold, 3 silver, and a bronze) and the host UAE (2 golds).

MEDALS TABLE



Halfway through the World Cup in Al Ain, Ukraine 🇺🇦 still leads the way in the medal count.



1⃣ Ukraine 3x🥇➕ 3x🥈➕🥉

2⃣ UAE 3x🥇➕ 🥈

3⃣ India, Iran, Russia 🥇➕🥉 #AlAin2021 #WorldCup #ShootingParaSport @Paralympics pic.twitter.com/Tck8Ud2OPw — Shooting Para Sport (@ShootingPara) March 21, 2021

Singhraj on winning the gold:

The Indian Shooter Singhraj after winning the gold medal stated that he is happy to win the gold medal after such a long time. He added that while coming to the World Cup he was sure to get a good result as he had trained and practiced very hard during the Coronavirus lockdown.

He further informed that his first international was in Al Ain in UAE in 2018 but he missed out on the gold at the time.

In the year 2019 as well, he had to settle for the silver medal but now he wants to continue further with this momentum and aims at getting a good result in Tokyo 2020.