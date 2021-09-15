International Day of Democracy 2021: Know History, Significance, theme and other details

The International Day of Democracy is observed worldwide every year on September 15. The day aims at promoting and upholding the principles of democracy and highlights the significance of equality that can be achieved through a successful form of democracy.

The International Day of Democracy is celebrated by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to encourage governments around the world to strengthen democracy which is built on equal treatment, inclusion, and participation.

The International Day of Democracy educates people around the world and encourages the discussion about the significance of the political system which ensures equal treatment for all.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres while highlighting the rising relevance of Democracy on this day said, “Let us commit to a future in which we recognize human rights and the rule of law as fundamental to democracy”.

International Day of Democracy 2021: History

The International Day of Democracy was established in 2007 through the resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The values of freedom, respect for human rights, and the principle of holding genuine and periodic elections by universal suffrage are some of the essential elements of democracy worldwide. These values are also embodied in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

International Day of Democracy 2021: Theme

Each year, the International Day of Democracy highlights a different theme. In 2021, United Nations has called for strengthening democratic resilience in the face of a future crisis.

The essential elements of democracy according to the UN are-

International Day of Democracy: Why it is observed?

International Day of Democracy by the United Nations marks an opportunity to review democracy all around the world.

The day highlighting the significance of democracy also provides an opportunity to raise awareness and education people about their democratic rights, informing about the significant role of parliament and their mandate to deliver peace, justice, human rights, and development.

International Day of Democracy: Origin

The origin of the International Day of Democracy goes back to the Universal declaration on democracy, which was adopted on September 15, 1997, by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). As per IPU, its support for the International Day of Democracy comes from the core belief that for democracy to be successful, the participation of all citizens is required.