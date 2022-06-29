International Day of the Tropics 2022: What are tropical regions and why tropical day is celebrated on June 29?

Tropical Day Meaning: The International Day of the Tropics is observed annually on June 29 to highlight the significance of the tropics and the environmental and socio-economic challenges faced in these regions. International Day of the Tropics 2022 encourages to talk about the tropics, the regions around the equator that lie between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. Tropics region receives direct sunlight, are the warmest, and experience abundant rainfall which results in a humid climate. International Day of the Tropics 2022 sheds light on the fact that this belt hosts about 40 percent of the Earth’s population and 80 percent of its biodiversity.

On International Day of the Tropics 2022, learn more about the tropics regions and why this day is significant?

International Day of the Tropics 2022 Date

International Day of the Tropics 2022: Why Tropical Day is observed on June 29?

The first state of the Tropics Report by the James Crook University of Australia, in collaboration with 11 other research institutions, was submitted on June 29, 2014.

The report looked at several environmental, social, and economic issues to understand whether life in the tropics is improving. The report on the Tropics also notes that the population in the tropics will rise from 40 percent to about 50 percent by 2050.

The State of the Tropics report also pointed out the impact of the economic growth on the environment, with the rise in deforestation, rising number of threatened terrestrial species, and reduction of the mangrove forest cover which is significant for the coastal integrity.

The United Nations General Assembly took cognizance of this report and adopted the resolution on June 14, 2016, and designated June 29 as the International Day of the Tropics.

International Day of the Tropics 2022: What are Tropical Regions?

The Tropics are the region of the Earth that surrounds the Equator. The regions are defined in latitude by the Tropic of Cancer in the Northern hemisphere and the Tropic of Capricorn in the Southern Hemisphere.

In the terms of climate, the tropics receive the sunlight that is more direct than the rest of the Earth and are generally hotter and wetter as they are not affected much by the solar seasons. The word tropical sometimes refer to this sort of climate in the zone rather than to the geographical zone itself.

International Day of the Tropics 2022: Significance

The International Day of the Tropics is observed on June 29 and is celebrated every year to bring attention to the myriad challenges that are faced by the nations in the tropical areas of the Earth and the wide-ranging ramifications of the rising issues. The annual event also underscores the significance of the tropical countries to help in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

International Day of the Tropics 2022: 5 Tropical Countries