International Yoga Day 2022 Theme is Yoga for Humanity- Know Past Yoga Day Themes here!

International Yoga Day 2022 Theme: The 8th International Yoga Day will be celebrated across the world with the theme 'Yoga for Humanity'. The theme was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Maan Ki Baat' address on May 30, 2022.

The International Yoga Day 2022 Theme was chosen by Ministry of Ayush after much deliberation and consultation to be observed in India and across the globe on June 21, 2022. The main event of International Yoga Day 2022 will be held at Mysuru, Karnataka.

International Yoga Day 2022 Theme

The International Yoga Day 2022 Theme 'Yoga for Humanity' perfectly portrays how during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in reducing suffering. The theme also aims to highlight how even in the post-Covid geopolitical scenario, yoga can play a major role in bringing people together with compassion, kindness, build resilience among people and foster a sense of unity.

Union Minister for Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal stated that Yoga is a practice that brings joy, health, and peace from within, and it deepens a sense of continuous connection between an individual’s inner consciousness and the external world. He continued by saying that International Yoga Day 2022 will be successful in propagating the theme globally.

How will the IYD 2022 theme be observed?

Special programmes have been designed for specially abled people, transgender population, women and children focusing on the International Yoga Day 2022 Theme.

The theme also focus on how human values are an integral part of Yoga education in schools.

This year, millions of villagers are expected to participate in the International Yoga Day 2022.

Guardian Ring Programme

The 8th edition of International Day of Yoga will see many new initiatives including an innovative programme called “Guardian Ring” that will showcase the movement of the sun and people from different countries will participate in performing yoga along with the movement of the sun, beginning from east and marching towards west.

The programme will be a wonderful Relay Yoga Streaming programme that will be telecasted live on DD channels.

International Yoga Day 2015-2021 Themes

International Yoga Day 2021 Theme: Yoga for Wellness

International Yoga Day 2020 Theme: Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family

International Yoga Day 2019 Theme: Yoga for Heart

International Yoga Day 2018 Theme: Yoga for Peace

International Yoga Day 2017 Theme: Yoga for Health

International Yoga Day 2016 Theme: Connect the Youth

International Yoga Day 2015 Theme: Yoga for Harmony and Peace

International Yoga Day

The first International Day of Yoga was observed on June 21, 2015. The day was formally established by United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the United Nations in 2014, had proposed to observe the day on June 21st, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world.