International Yoga Day: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation on June 21

PM Narendra Modi will address the nation on the occasion of International Yoga Day which is on June 21, 2020. Prime Minister Modi was earlier scheduled to address the citizens of the country from Leh but plans were altered due to COVID-19 and he will now be delivering his address from National capital Delhi.

As per the officials, PM Modi will speak about the significance of Yoga day and is also expected to practice few of the yoga positions on live TV. The live telecast of PM Modi’s address will begin from 6.30 am on Doordarshan and other digital platforms.

In 2019, PM Modi was a chief guest at a mega event which was organized on the occasion of International Yoga day in Ranchi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on 21st June of this month on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. This will be live telecast at 6.30 A.M. on Doordarshan and other digital platforms. pic.twitter.com/gil4CtqEhy — DD News (@DDNewslive) June 17, 2020

With India and China stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), it is expected that PM Modi might mention the issue in his address on June 21.

However, PM Modi had clarified on June 17 that while India wants peace with its neighboring countries, it is absolutely capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated.

About the International Yoga Day:

This day is celebrated every year on June 21. International Yoga Day was announced to be established in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, the day has been celebrated since 2015. The date June 21 was suggested by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his UN address.

PM Modi picked this date, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern hemisphere. This day also shares a special significance in many parts of the world.

Yoga was originated in India and is known as mental, physical, and spiritual practice. The first International Yoga day had created a record for the largest yoga class as well as for the largest number of participating nationalities.