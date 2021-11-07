Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi survives assassination attempt, calls for calm and restraint

Iraq PM assassination attempt: Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an 'assassination attempt early on November 7, 2021 after a rocket attack at his house.

According to Iraq's military, Kadhimi was targeted in a "failed assassination attempt" after an explosive-laden drone attacked his residence in Baghdad. Kadhimi was unharmed in the attack. He is in good health, confirmed the military and added that they are taking all necessary measures in connection with the failed attempt.

The Iraqi PM also took to Twitter to assure the public that he was fine and urged for calm and restraint from everyone for the sake of Iraq. He said, "the rockets of treachery will not discourage the believers, and a hair will not be shaken in the steadfastness and insistence of our heroic security forces to preserve the security of the people, achieve the right and set the law in place."

كنت ومازلت مشروع فداء للعراق وشعب العراق، صواريخ الغدر لن تثبط عزيمة المؤمنين، ولن تهتز شعرة في ثبات وإصرار قواتنا الأمنية البطلة على حفظ أمن الناس وإحقاق الحق ووضع القانون في نصابه.

— Mustafa Al-Kadhimi مصطفى الكاظمي (@MAKadhimi) November 7, 2021

No terrorist group has so far claimed responsibility for the drone attack.

Iraq PM assassination attempt: Latest updates

Al Arabiya has reported injuries after the drone attack on Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi's residence in Baghdad. The government said that an explosives-laden drone tried to hit al-Kadhimi's home.

As per Reuters, a drone laden with explosives targeted the residence of Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad early on Sunday. The Iraqi military has called it an attempted assassination, but confirmed Kadhimi escaped unhurt.

As per media reports, Baghdad residents heard the sound of an explosion, which was followed by heavy gunfire from the direction of the Green Zone that houses government offices and foreign embassies.

Impact The alleged drone attack comes amid a stand-off between Iraqi security forces and pro-Iran Shiite militias, whose supporters have been camped outside the Green Zone for almost a month following their refusal to accept the results of Iraq's parliamentary elections in which they lost almost two-thirds of their seats.

US strongly condemns the attack.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the US strongly condemns this apparent act of terrorism, which was directed at the heart of the Iraqi state. Price also said that the US is in close contact with the Iraqi security forces and has offered their assistance as they investigate the attack.

Background

The United States along with several other nations and the UN Security Council had praised the October 10 Iraq Parliamentary elections, which was mostly violence-free and without major technical glitches.

However, the supporters of pro-Iran Shiite militias pitched tents near the Green Zone after the vote, rejecting the election results. They also threatened violence unless their demand for recounting the votes was met. The standoff between the Iraq security forces and the pro-Iran Shiite militia supporters increased tensions among rival Shiite factions, threatening Iraq's newfound relative stability.

The Iraq Parliamentary elections were held in October 2021, months ahead of schedule in following mass protests in late 2019, which saw thousands of people rally against endemic corruption, unemployment and poor services in Baghdad.