After UAE, US President Donald Trump announces peace deal between Israel and Bahrain

In another historic breakthrough, Israel and Bahrain agreed to establish full diplomatic relations in a joint statement issued on September 11, 2020 between the US, Israel and Bahrain leaders. The announcement was made by US President Donald Trump.

The joint statement released by the White House revealed that Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Salman al-Khalifa had spoken with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and agreed to establish full diplomatic relations between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

US President Donald Trump announced the development through a tweet that read, “Another HISTORIC breakthrough today!" He tweeted saying, "Our two great friends- Israel and Bahrain agree to a Peace Deal – the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days!”

Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree to a Peace Deal – the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2020

Significance

With this Bahrain has joined the United Arab Emirates in agreeing to normalise relations with Israel, in a US-brokered deal. The Palestinian leaders denounced the deal, calling it "another treacherous stab to the Palestinian cause".

Israel-Bahrain Peace Deal: Key Highlights

• According to a Joint Statement, the meeting held on September 11 was a historic breakthrough to further peace in the Middle East. The statement read that opening direct dialogue and ties between these two dynamic societies and advanced economies will continue the positive transformation of the Middle East and increase stability, security, and prosperity in the region.

• During the meeting, the United States expressed gratitude to Bahrain for hosting the historic Peace to Prosperity workshop in Manama on June 25, 2019 to advance the cause of peace, dignity, and economic opportunity for the Palestinian people.

• The joint statement highlighted that the three parties will continue their efforts to achieve a just, comprehensive and enduring resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to enable the Palestinian people to realize their full potential.

• Israel affirmed that as stated in the Vision for Peace, all Muslims who come in peace may visit and pray at the Al Aqsa Mosque and that Jerusalem's other holy sites will remain open for peaceful worshippers belonging to all faiths.

• The three parties further commended the UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for his leadership on August 13 in announcing full diplomatic relations with Israel.

Joint Statement of the United States, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the State of Israel pic.twitter.com/xMquRkGtpM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2020

Impact on Palestine

The Israeli-Bahrain peace deal serves another major blow to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who had earlier condemned the UAE-Israel deal, calling it as despicable and betrayal and had sought to have the Arab League condemn it.

Israel-UAE Peace Deal • In a historic first, Israel and the UAE had announced normalisation of their relations on August 13, 2020 after US President Donald Trump helped broker a historic peace agreement between the two nations. Under the new peace agreement, Israel agreed to suspend its plans to annex parts of the West Bank and open all holy sites in Jerusalem including the Al Aqsa Mosque for peaceful worshipers of all faiths. • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the agreement saying that a new era has opened between Israel and the Arab world. The UAE had become the third Arab country to open relations with Israel, after Egypt and Jordan • The two nations will be signing their peace at the White House on September 15. The deal has been regarded as the "historic Declaration of Peace." Bahrain has also accepted President Trump's invitation to join Israel and the UAE at the historic signing ceremony. The historic Declaration of Peace will be signed between Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani

Background

Most countries in the Arab world have boycotted Israel for decades, insisting they would only establish ties after the Israeli-Palestinian dispute was settled. However, Bahrain recognised Israel's right to exist in May 2018.

Bahrain though was committed to the Arab Peace initiative, in effect, it allowed its citizens to visit Israel whenever necessary. Now, Bahrain has become the fourth Arab country and second in the Persian Gulf region to grant full recognition to Israel and establish full diplomatic relations with the nation.

The other three Arab countries, which established diplomatic relations with Israel include Egypt in 1979, Jordan in 1994 and the United Arab Emirates in 2020.