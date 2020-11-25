Israeli Prime Minister, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2021

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 for their roles in establishing the strategic and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

As per the statement of the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Lord David Trimble on November 25, 2020, submitted the candidacy of PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince for Nobel Peace Prize 2021.

The former minister of Northern Ireland, Lord David Trimble had won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 which gives him the privilege of nominating others. Trimble had won the peace prize for his efforts in finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Northern Ireland. The Nobel Peace Prize Committee will further review the candidacy of Netanyahu and Al Nahayan.

Reason behind the nomination of Israeli PM and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince:

The leaders of both nations have been nominated because of the recent peace agreement which has been signed between Israel, UAE, and Bahrain.

On September 15, 2020, US President Donald Trump presided over the signing ceremony at the White House for establishing the foundation of the peace agreements among Bahrain, Israel, and UAE.

As per the Abraham Accord signed by the two Gulf countries, UAE and Bahrain, they have now joined Jordan and Egypt as the only Arab countries to have full relations with Israel.

After the signing of the Abraham Accord by the Foreign Minister of Bahrain, Israeli Prime Minister, President Trump, and Crown Prince Nahyan called on the other Arab and Muslim Nations to follow the UAE’s lead.

US President Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2021:

Earlier in September 2020, it was announced that US President Donald Trump has also been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize following his efforts to broker peace between UAE and Israel.

The nomination of President Trump for the prize was submitted by a member of the Norwegian Parliament, Christian Tybring-Gjedde. He nominated the US President because of his key role in creating new dynamics in other conflicts such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan.