Israel-Morocco peace deal: Morocco becomes 4th Arab state to normalise relations with Israel this year

Morocco has become the latest Arab nation to normalise relations with Israel under a deal brokered with the help of the United States.

US President Donald Trump announced the agreement through a post on Twitter. He tweeted saying, "Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations - a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!

As a part of the deal, in return, the United States has agreed to recognise Morocco's claim over the disputed Western Sahara Region, which is a subject of dispute between the nation and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, which seeks to establish an independent state in the region.

Morocco recognized the United States in 1777. It is thus fitting we recognize their sovereignty over the Western Sahara. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

This makes Morocco the fourth Arab nation to strike a peace deal with Israel this year, after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan. Overall, Morocco is the sixth nation to recognise Israel, the first were Egypt and Jordan.

Israel-Morocco Peace Deal: Key Highlights

•The Israel-Morocco Peace deal will including the reopening of liaison offices in Tel Aviv and Rabat. The offices were shut down in 2000 after the Palestinian uprising.

•The deal will eventually lead to the opening up of embassies of the two nations in each other's capital cities.

•As per officials, Morocco will also allow direct flights to and from Israel for all Israelis.

•Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a televised address called the agreement 'historic' and thanked Morocco's king and said that the people of the two countries share a warm relationship in the modern period.

•UAE, Egypt and Bahrain issued statements welcoming the Israel-Morocco Peace deal.

Palestine's Reaction & Morocco's statement on the Palestinian cause

Palestinian officials condemned the agreement, saying it would encourage Israel's denial of their rights. They had also condemned the earlier agreements of the Arab states with Israel, calling it a betrayal on their part to the Palestinian cause.

In an official statement, Morocco's King agreed to the peace deal with Israel with minimal delay. However, the royal statement clarified that these measures to normalise relations with Israel do not in any manner affect Morocco's ongoing and sustained commitment to the just Palestinian cause.

The statement added that the King had spoken with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and assured him that he would not leave his position on defending the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. The King reiterated his support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.