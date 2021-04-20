Italy launches Mega Food Park and Food Processing Unit in India

Italy on April 17, 2021, launched itsfirst-ever mega food park and food processing unit in India. The pilot project ‘The Mega Food Park’, with the signing of a Letter of Intent between the Fanidhar Mega Food Park in Gujarat and the ICE Office in Mumbai, was launched virtually.

The virtual launch was graced by the Ambassador of India to Italy, Neena Malhotra and Ambassador of Italy to India, Vincenzo de Luca.

Amb. Dr. Neena Malhotra joined signing ceremony of letter of Intent between Fanidhar Mega Food Park, Gujarat & Italian Trade Agency, Mumbai on the exchange of advanced technologies, expertise & education programme in the Food Processing Sector of India. @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/06hEPFkHgW — India in Italy (@IndiainItaly) April 16, 2021

Key highlights of the Mega Food Park project

•The Mega Food Park project between India and Italy is the first Indian-Italian food park project as an initiative in the food-processing field. As stated by the countries at the Summit between two countries last year in November, the food processing unit is a pillar of the partnership between Italy and India.

•The project intends topromote agricultural and industrial growth of the two countries, focus on the research and development of new and enhanced technologies in these very sectors.

•As per a statement by the Italian government, this project offers ground to Italy to explore opportunities in the Indian market.

•The Mega Food Park project between India and Italy is promoted by the Italian Embassy in New Delhi and ICE Office in Mumbai in India.

•The project involves FederUnacoma (Italian Agricultural Machinery Federation of Manufacturers) and Emilia Romagna Region, SACE, ANIMA (Italian Association representing companies in the metalworking sector).

Food Park Projects in India

•Since 2008, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries has been executing the Mega Food Park Scheme (MFPS) to create opportunities in the agriculture sector and modern infrastructure for the food processing industries. The scheme is now under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY).

•The scheme aims at creating a value chain from the farms to the markets. The scheme ensures an increase in farmers’ income, creation of employment opportunities in the rural sector, reduction in wastage, and increase in value addition.

•The Mega Food Park projects are executed by a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), a Body Corporate registered under the Companies Act.

•The Indian Government had envisioned 42 Mega Food Parks under the Mega Food Park Scheme of which 22 Mega Food Parks are operational in India.

•Each operational Mega Food Park project will provide employment opportunities to about 5000 people.