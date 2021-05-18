Jal Jeevan Mission: Centre releases first tranche of Rs 5,968 Crore to 15 States for FY 2021-22

The central government has released the first tranche of Rs 5968 crore to 15 States for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the financial year 2021-22.

The centre will be releasing four tranches in total in the current financial year. The other 17 states have been asked to send their proposals for the release of funds to the National Jal Jeevan Mission.

The funds are being released by the government based on the output in terms of tap water connections provided in the respective states and union territories and also on the use of available central and matching state shares.

Key Highlights

•About 93 percent of the centre's fund under the mission will have to be used to develop water supply infrastructure, 5 percent for support activities and 2 percent on water quality monitoring and surveillance.

•The states will have to transfer the fund along with its share to a single modal account within 15 days of the centre releasing the fund.

•The states have to arrange matching state share and ensure that the implementing agencies face no shortage of funds.

•A proper expenditure plan will have to be prepared at the state level to ensure the expenditure is evenly spread throughout the year.

Budget Allocation of Jal Jeevan Mission increased

•With the mission being accorded top priority, the budgetary allocation of Jal Jeevan Mission was increased to Rs. 50,011 Crore in FY 2021-22.

•Besides this, the 15th Finance Commission tied grants of Rs. 26,940 Crore will also be made available to PRIs for water and sanitation services. In addition, the states will also be putting a matching share.

•Hence, a total of over Rs 1 lakh crore is expected to be invested in ensuring tap water supply in rural homes in FY 2021-22.

•The increased investment in the mission is likely to continue till the country achieves the goal of ‘Har Ghar Jal’ over the next three years.

Significance •The increased allocation is expected to impact the rural economy in terms of employment generation, as both skilled and unskilled workers will be required for the creation, operation and maintenance of drinking water supply infrastructure and system and also for greywater treatment & its reuse. •It is also expected to boost infrastructure creation activities leading to productive assets in the villages. •There will also be an increase in demand for motors, faucets, taps, pipes, which will give a huge push to the manufacturing sector.

Background

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the Jal Jeevan Mission on August 15, 2019 with the goal to provide assured tap water supply to every rural home by 2024.

The mission is being implemented in partnership with States/ UTs even amid the COVID-19 pandemic despite the challenge of lockdowns.

So far, around 4.17 crore households have been provided with tap water supply.

Four states/ UTs- Goa, Puducherry, Telangana and Andaman & Nicobar Islands have become ‘Har Ghar Jal’ State/ UT by providing assured tap water supply in every rural home.

What is Jal Jeevan Mission

The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to assure a safe tap water supply to every rural family, ensuring no one in the village is left out.