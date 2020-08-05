Article 370 and 35 (A) scrapped: What changed in Jammu & Kashmir?

The Indian Government revoked Article 370 and the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. With the decision, the state was bifurcated into a Union Territory with a legislature while Ladakh became a Union Territory without legislature. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced government’s decision in the Rajya Sabha.

The Government took the following 5 key decisions:

Article 370 removed

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced in Rajya Sabha that the government decided to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir. With this, Jammu and Kashmir ceased to be a state and was bifurcated into two Union Territories. With this, special features like a separate constitution, separate flag and separate status also ceased to exist after repealing of Article 370.

Article 35A scrapped

With the removal of Article 370, Article 35A was also scrapped. Now, people from other states may also buy or purchase land and settle there.

Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir

As per the statement released by Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir was reorganized. Ladakh was carved as a Union Territory without an assembly and Jammu and Kashmir was created as a Union Territory with an assembly, under the recommendation. Both the Union Territories have separate Lieutenant Governors.

J&K becomes UT

Jammu & Kashmir has become a Union Territory now and union laws would apply in this area. According to the notification released by government of India, “Keeping in view the prevailing internal security situation, fuelled by cross-border terrorism in the existing state of Jammu & Kashmir, a separate Union Territory is being created.”

Ladakh becomes UT

The Ladakh region has given the status of a Union Territory (UT), without legislature. "The Ladakh division has a large area but is sparsely populated with very difficult terrain. There has been a long-pending demand of people of Ladakh to give it a Union Territory status to enable them to realise their aspiration", said a notification released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Key Changes Then Now Jammu & Kashmir was a state with special status. Now Jammu & Kashmir is a Union Territory. Only citizens of Jammu and Kashmir were allowed to buy land in the state. People from anywhere in India will be able to buy a property. No ‘outsider’ could settle in the state. Now any citizen of the country can settle in J&K. RTI could not be filed No restriction on filing RTI Period of Legislative assembly was 6 years. Now, it will not be for six years. Jammu & Kashmir had a separate flag. Only the National Flag will be there. J&K had a separate constitution. No separate constitution, law & order will be under center government. Ladakh was a part of Jammu & Kashmir Ladakh will be a separate Union Territory without a legislature. The constitutional head was Governor Now, state head will be Lieutenant Governor.

