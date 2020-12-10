Karad Janata Sahakari Bank’s licence cancelled by RBI: What will happen to its depositors? 

The Reserve Bank of India has cancelled the licence of Maharashtra-based Karad Janata Sahakari Bank Ltd, as it does not have adequate capital and earning prospects.

The RBI issued an order on December 7, 2020 cancelling the licence of the bank to carry on banking business with effect from December 7, 2020. The bank was under All Inclusive Directions for the last three years, since November 7, 2017.

The apex bank has also requested the Commissioner for Cooperation Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Maharashtra to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for it.

What does this mean?

With the cancellation of its licence, the Karad Janata Sahakari Bank Ltd will no longer will permitted to conduct its regular banking business , which includes acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits with immediate effect.

What will happen to the bank’s depositors and their deposits?

The Reserve Bank of India said in a statement that more than 99 percent of the depositors of the bank will get full payment of their deposits from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).

What happens upon liquidation of a bank?

On liquidation of a bank, every depositor is entitled to get repayment of deposits up to Rs 5 lakh from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) as per usual terms and conditions.

Why was Karad Janata Sahakari Bank’s licence cancelled?

The Karad Janata Sahakari Bank’s licence was cancelled by the RBI because:

1. The bank does not have adequate capital and earning prospects.

2. The bank does not comply with the provisions of section 11(1) and section 22 (3) (d) under Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

3. The bank also failed to comply with the provisions of section 22(3) a, b, c, d and e read with section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

4. The bank in its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full.

5. The public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry out its banking operations any further.

The RBI statement further stated that the continuance of the bank is prejudicial to the interests of its depositor.