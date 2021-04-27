Karnataka 14-day lockdown: What is closed and what is open? Know in Detail here

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on April 26, 2021 announced a two-week COVID curfew in the state in the wake of rising number of COVID-19 cases.

He said that a COVID-19 curfew will be implemented in the state for the next 14 days from 9 pm on April 27th. The curfew has been implemented to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

The Karnataka CM said, “The virus is spreading aggressively across the state. It’s worse than Maharashtra and Delhi. "

What will be open?

•All shops providing essential goods and services will be allowed to remain open during this covid curfew period but only between 6 am to 10 am. The Chief Minister announced that after 10 am, the shops will close.

•Hospitals and pharmacies will remain open.

•Construction, manufacturing and agricultural sectors would also be allowed to function as usual.

•The movement of goods and essential services will be allowed.

•Hotels, restaurants and liquor shops to remain open but only for takeaway.

•Banks would also continue to operate.

What will be closed?

•Public Transport including KSRTC and BMTC will not ply during the COVID-19 curfew. However, there will be no restriction on the movement of goods and essential services.

•Everything that is not essential will remain closed including gyms, salons, spas, entertainment parks, cinema halls.

•Offices will also continue to function on the work from home system.

•Inter/Intra-state travel will not be allowed during the curfew except for essential commodities and services and emergency purposes.

Karnataka to vaccinate its citizens for free from May 1st

The Karnataka Chief Minister also announced that government hospitals will provide free COVID-19 vaccinations for all between the age of 18 to 45 years. He mentioned that the centre has already announced free vaccination for those over 45 years.

Background

Karnataka is currently facing a massive spike in new COVID-19 infections that is causing a burden on the healthcare infrastructure of the state, forcing patients to wait for long to get oxygen, ventilator and ICU beds or to get admitted to hospital.

The state reported 34,804 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6,982 recoveries and 143 deaths in the last 24 hours. Overall, the state has around 2,81,042 active cases and its total recoveries stand at 10,62,594 and death toll is 14,627.