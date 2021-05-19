Kerala Cabinet Ministers List: 21 Cabinet Ministers to be sworn in with CM Pinarayi Vijayan on May 20th

Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to take oath as the Chief Minister of Kerala for the second consecutive time on May 20, 2021. Twenty-one cabinet ministers will also be sworn in along with the Chief Minister.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place outdoors at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram with all Covid protocols in force. The State Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will administer the oath to the Chief Minister and 21 Cabinet Ministers.

The new cabinet is expected to have all new faces after the party decided to drop all the sitting ministers including the popular health minister KK Shailaja, who has been appointed as the party whip.

Kerala Cabinet 2021- Seat-Sharing

CPI(M), which is the largest coalition partner, is expected to get 12 Ministerial berths, while CPI, the second-largest party will have 4 Ministers and Kerala Congress (M), Janata Dal (S), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Janathipathya Kerala Congress (JKC) and the Indian National League (INL) would have one representative each.

The CPI(M) will also get the Speaker's post, while the Deputy Speaker's post will go to CPI and Chief Whip post to Kerala Congress (M).

Kerala Cabinet Ministers List 2021

Pinarayi Vijayan – Chief Minister

MV Govindan

K Radhakrishnan

Saji Cheriyan

KN Balagopal

P Rajeev

VN Vasavan

V Sivankutty

Muhammed Riyas

Dr. R Bindhu

Veena George

Abdul Rahman

KK Shailaja dropped from Cabinet Post

The immensely popular Kerala Health Minister, KK Shailaja, whose swift measures during the COVID-19 pandemic had drawn praise from the world over, has been dropped from Pinarayi Vijayan's new cabinet.

Journalist turned CPI(M) leader Veena George is likely to replace KK Shailaja as the new Health Minister. However, this is yet to be confirmed.

Background

The LDF claimed a resounding victory in the 2021 Kerala State Assembly Elections by winning 99 of the total 140 seats, returning for a record second consecutive term in office.

While the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) was reduced to 41 seats, the BJP could not retain its lone seat in the 2021 election.

The CPI-M had 12 ministers in the outgoing Vijayan cabinet, its second-biggest ally CPI had four and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress (S) and Janata Dal (S) had one each.