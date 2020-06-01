Kerala govt to roll out K-FON free internet project by December 2020

Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan has announced that Kerala Fibre Optic Network Project (K-FON) project that will provide free internet access to the poor will roll out by December 2020.

The CM of Kerala made an announcement about the project after a meeting with heads of companies of the consortium executing Rs. 1,500 crore for the project. He also mentioned that no state in India has implemented such a scheme.

Pinarayi Vijayan informed that despite the delay due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, CMD of Consortium leader BEL, MV Gautam has promised that the project will be completed by December 2020.

Significance of the project:

The Chief Minister of Kerala state mentioned that the project will be of immense benefit for the state as K-FON will bring internet connectivity to hospitals, schools, government officers, and other institutions.

Key Highlights:

• The CM of Kerala during the announcement regarding the project mentioned that Kerala is the first state that has declared the internet as a fundamental right to its citizens.

• K-FON project was launched with an aim to provide quality internet which will be free of cost for the poor and at an affordable price for the others.

• The consortium for the project comprises of public sector companies, Railtel and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and private companies such as LS Cables and SRIT.

About K-FON Project:

The project has been implemented by Kerala State IT Infrastructure Limited and Kerala State Electricity Board. Optical fibre cables were laid across the state using KSEB posts.

Regarding the project, Kerala Chief Minister mentioned that it would act as a “catalyst for the knowledge-based economy envisioned by the state”. While noting that the importance and relevance of the internet will grow in the post-COVID-19 scenario, the CM added that the use of the internet in sectors such as banking and education will greatly increase.

He informed that K-FON will provide major support to the government’s efforts to develop Kerala as the world’s leading educational, industrial, and tourism destination.