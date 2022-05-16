Kerala Rains Red Alert: IMD issues Red Alert in 5 Districts, Extremely Heavy Rainfall Predicted

Kerala Rains Red Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for five districts in Kerala today, May 16, 2022. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur, where the red alert has been sounded.

IMD has issued orange alert warning in seven other districts of Kerala excluding Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram. The districts were orange alert has been sounded are expected to receive heavy rains.

The district administrations have issued warnings to people living in low-lying areas, those living in the hills or near the river banks to be vigilant.

The show has begun!!



First mega spell of the year commences over South Kerala



Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and western part of Idukki district to be smashed overnight.#Kerala #KeralaRains pic.twitter.com/rZdyXA1teN — West Coast Weatherman (@RainTracker) May 14, 2022

NDRF Personnel Deployed

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed in Kerala in the wake of the extremely heavy rainfall. Five NDRF teams comprising 100 people each will be deployed from Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu on May 16th. These teams will camp in the districts where the IMD has issued a red alert.

Red Alert Districts- Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur

Rain Alert System Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours. Orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. Yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

Kerala Rains Red Alert: Important Things To Know!

Control Room Number: Kerala state government has opened control rooms to manage impact of extremely heavy rain in the districts. The control room number is 1077. People can call on this number to seek any sort of help.

The state government had called a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary to assess and take steps for mitigation measures.

All district collectors and other concerned authorities have been asked to deal with any sort of emergency arising from rain fury.

Evacuation: The people in danger-prone areas will be evacuated without delay if necessary.

Floods: Most parts of Ernakulam city were flooded due to extremely heavy rainfall on May 15th. Two relief camps have been opened in the city for families affected by the waterlogging.

Trips to Hilly Regions Banned: The state government has banned all trips to hilly regions in the wake of heavy rains.

Stay Away from Rivers: People have been asked to stay away from rivers and other water bodies and also avoid night travel till rain subsides.

Kerala Rain Forecast for May 17, 18 & 19

May 17

Orange Alert: Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram

Yellow Alert: Kollam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Wayanad, Pathanamthitta, Kannur, Kasaragod, Thiruvananthapuram

May 18

Orange Alert: Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Palakakad, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

Yellow Alert: Idukki, Kottayam

May 19

Orange Alert: Kasaragod, Kannur

Yellow Alert: Thiruvananthapuram

Background

Kerala is expected to receiver heavy rains in at least six districts for two more days, as per IMD forecast. The IMD had earlier predicted that the Southwest monsoon, which is also known as Edavapathy in the state, was likely to bring first showers to Kerala by May 27, five days before normal onset date.