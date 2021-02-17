Kiran Bedi removed as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Telangana governor given additional charge

The Rashtrapati Bhawan informed in a statement on February 16, 2021, that Kiran Bedi has been removed as Puducherry’s Lieutenant Governor.

The Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan has been given an additional charge of executing the functions of Puducherry L-G, in addition to her own duties, until a new appointment is made.

Earlier, the Puducherry Social Welfare Minister, Kandasamy mentioned that the Cabinet headed by the Chief Minister of Union Territory of Puducherry Narayanasamy will be resigning after the resignations of the Congress legislators in Puducherry ahead of the assembly elections in 2021.

Team worked to serve the larger public interest

Kiran Bedi after her removal from the position of L-G of Puducherry stated that ‘Team Raj Nivas’ worked to serve the larger public interest in the UT under her tenure.

Thank all those who were a part my journey as Lt Governor of Puducherry—

The People of Puducherry and all the Public officials. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ckvwJ694qq — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) February 17, 2021

She also thanked the Indian government for the lifetime of experience in serving the region as its Governor. While talking about her duties, she added that whatever was done was a sacred duty, fulfilling the constitutional and moral responsibility.

Political crisis in Puducherry ahead of the assembly elections:

With the ongoing conflict between the ministers of BJP and Congress in Puducherry, Social Welfare Minister Kandasamy in a video stated that PM Modi and L-G of Puducherry Kiran Bedi have been harassing the congress government for four and a half years.

He added that they have been trying to dissolve the ruling Congress government regime in Puducherry and that Congress has been working to dissolve the cabinet headed by CM Narayanasamy and win the assembly elections again.

Earlier A John Kumar, Congress MLA from Kamaraj Nagar Constituency had resigned from his post because of dissatisfaction with the Congress government.

The crisis has come ahead of the Legislative Assembly Polls that are scheduled to be held in the Union Territory.

Elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry:

The Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora has informed that the elections will be held at the same time in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. However, the final dates of the polls in both regions are yet to be announced.