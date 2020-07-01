Kiren Rijiju launches NADA app to inform athletes about the banned substances

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on June 30 launched the National Anti Doping Agency’s app. It will provide information about the prohibited substances and in creating a bridge between the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and the athletes.

The app aims at providing valuable information to the athletes on various aspects of the sports as well as about the prohibited substances, the use of which may hamper the athlete’s career.

Union Minister congratulated NADA for the initiative and mentioned that it will be an important step towards the clean sport.

In a unique initiative @NADAIndiaOffice will launch its very first mobile App for the benefit of all athletes. @KirenRijiju will launch the App on June 30 at 11am via video conferencing. The special features of the App will be revealed at the official launch tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/A8MLCIF4ME — Kiren Rijiju Office (@RijijuOffice) June 29, 2020

NADA App: Key Highlights

• National Anti-Doping Agency’s app will consist of an extensive set of information about a specific commonly prescribed medicine and if it might contain any substance that is prohibited by NADA.

• The app will help the coaches and athletes to decide whether a medicine can be consumed by the athletes in case they are unwell.

• To make a process of dope test smoother for athletes, the app will facilitate the doping control officer to mention their availability to conduct a test through the app.

• The launch of the NADA app was attended by the Director-General of NADA, Naveen Aggarwal, and Sports Secretary, Ravi Mittal.

Kiren Rijiju on launching NADA app:

While launching the app, the union minister mentioned that it is a very important step for Indian sport because we have been working towards clean sport and the first step in that direction will be to create awareness and provide relevant and accessible information to athletes so that they are aware of the medication or substances that must not be used by them.

He added that with this app, the athletes will be able to check for themselves the list of prohibited substances and they will not have to depend on anyone else for the assistance. He mentioned that this app is another step to fulfill PM Modi’s dream of Digital India.