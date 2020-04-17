Krishi rath app launched for transportation of agricultural produce

Krishi rath app has been launched by the Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar on April 17. As the harvesting season has picked up, the app will facilitate the easy transportation of agricultural products

The Krishi rath app will help the farmers in hiring trucks amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. It will make the entire procedure of transportation hassle-free for the traders as well as the farmers.

After getting confirmation of transport, farmers will be able to negotiate with transporters and final the deal as per the suitability.

Significance:

The launch of the Krishi rath app will help farmers in hiring trucks for easy and smooth transportation of agricultural produce to mandis.

The app will benefit farmers in getting timely service, rating of transporters, reduction of food wastage, competitive prices and better prices for perishable commodities.

While transporters will be benefited from the enhanced market, the app will be helping the government in creating linkage to organized transportation channels.

Krishi rath app: Key Highlights

• Once the app is downloaded, farmers will be required to post the quantity of agricultural produce they plan to transport.

•There will be the availability of the price quote and the truck against the load request from the transport aggregators.

• The load posted by farmers will be visible to both transporters and traders.

• Farmers will get transporters' details on the app after the confirmation. They can negotiate and deal can be finalized for the transportation of produce to mandis.

• The traders will be able to know the farm produce in their areas for sale. They can identify the load posted by various farmers and arrange a truck to pick up produce from the areas.

• The agricultural ministry stated that over 5.7 lakh trucks are listed on the app and more will join soon.

Custom Hiring Centres:

Custom Hiring Centres (CHC) currently offers tractors to farmers for agricultural transportation. There are over 14,000 Custom Hiring Centres (CHC) that have more than 20,000 tractors to offer.

Exemptions from Lockdown:

Many of the agricultural activities have been exempted during lockdown from the government. The exemption also includes the inter-state movement of farm produce from nationwide imposed lockdown.