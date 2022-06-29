Kumbalangi Nights actress Ambika Rao passes away at 58 due to COVID complications

Ambika Rao, renowned actor and filmmaker, passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on June 27, 2022, at the age of 58. The Malayalam actress was suffering from kidney-related ailments for a long time and recently recovered from the COVID-19 infection. Celebrities, including Mammotty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and several other actors paid tribute to the star.

Ambika Rao had been undergoing treatment for her kidney problems for a long time, however, her ailments did not stop her from pursuing a career in the movies.

She entered the film industry as an Assistant Director in 2000 and assisted several directors, including Anwar Rasheed, Balachandra Menon, Shafi, and Vinayan. Ambika Rao also acted in the movies and made her mark in her performances in hit films such as Kumbalangi Nights and Virus.

Rest in peace Ambika Chechi. 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/WNVZ6oeyxb — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 27, 2022

Actress Ambika Rao passes away at 58: Her contribution to Malayalam Films

Malayalam Actress Ambika Rao breathed her last at a private hospital in Kochi and her untimely demise has left a huge void in the Malayalam Film Industry.

Ambika Rao started her career as an Assistant Director in the early 2000s and has worked under many seasoned filmmakers, including Balachandra Menon, Anwar Rasheed, Shafi, and Vinayan.

Apart from directing films, Ambika Rao has also acted in many films and some of her performances in films such as Kumbalangi Nights and Virus fetched her great recognition from critics and audiences alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunchacko Boban (@kunchacks)

Ambika Rao films

Ambika Rao will be remembered for her work in films such as Meesha Madhavan, Anuragakarikkin Vellam and most recently in the medical thriller Virus and family Kumbalangi Nights and Salt and Pepper. As the widowed mother of two daughters in Kumbalangi Nights, her role was widely appreciated.