Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Gangwar addresses virtual meet of G-20 Labour and Employment Ministers

The Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Gangwar addressed the virtual meeting of G-20 Labour and Employment Ministers on September 10, 2020. During the meet, he called upon all the G-20 members to continue to work together for finding solutions to the common problem resulting from COVID-19.

While speaking at the virtual meeting, Mr. Gangwar pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic had led to a new normal and has now changed the way we used to function. The latest G-20 meeting also listed out the measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the labour market while also discussing the G-20 Youth roadmap 2025.

Attended G20 Labour and Employment Ministers' Virtual Meeting-Saudi Arabian Presidency. pic.twitter.com/ULDuq7QLWc — Santosh Gangwar (@santoshgangwar) September 10, 2020

Santosh Gangwar during the virtual meet: Key Highlights

• While referring to the region-specific measures to contain the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Santosh Gangwar mentioned that India encouraged its employers for the payment of the wages to their workers.

• Santosh Gangwar during the meet informed that adequate arrangements were made to provide food, temporary shelters, and medical facilities to the migrant labourers. He also added the government launched one nation, one ration card scheme.

• He also apprised the G-20 ministers that India offers social security coverage in the formal sector through an effective and financially viable contributory system. Regarding this, he informed about the government launched a Voluntary Pension Scheme where the government gives an equal matching contribution to provide social security to the workers in the informal sector.

• Gangwar further mentioned that women are now allowed to work during night time in all the establishments including mines with adequate safety. It aligns India’s efforts with the gender equality focus of G-20.

• Collateral-free loans have also been provided to women to start their own business which will promote women entrepreneurs.

Youth in labour market:

In his address during G-20 Labour and Employment Ministers meet, Santosh Gangwar mentioned that the indicators relating to youth which have been identified for the first time at the G-20 forum will help in assessing the outcomes on the progress of youth in the labour market.

He further added that India firmly believes that encouraging entrepreneurship, innovation and industry-led skill development are the key drivers of youth development.