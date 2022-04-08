26/11 Mastermid, Lashkar e Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 31 Years in Jail, Get Details Here

Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed Sentenced to Jail: Pakistan-based Terrorist Hafiz Saeed has been sentenced to jail for 31 years by Anti-Terrorism Court, as per the latest media reports. Pakistani media agencies have reported that Hafiz Saeed, who had masterminded 26/11 terror attack, one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks on Indian soil, has been sentenced to jail in two other cases involving terror funding. Hafiz Saeed is the founder of the terror group Lashkar e Taiba and the chief of Jamaat ud Dawa.

Hafiz Saeed fined Rs 3,40,000, Properties confiscated

Along with ordering a jail sentence for one of the most sought after and UN-designated terrorist in the world, Pakistani Anti-Terrorism Court has also fined Saeed Rs 3,40,000/- and also order confiscation of all his properties. Reports coming from Pakistani media have also suggested that the properties which are being confiscated would also include a mosque and madrassa that Hafiz Saeed.

Awarded 15 Year Jail Term in 2022

The 31-year jail term awarded to Jamaat ud Dawa Head is the latest in the long list of punitive actions that have been initiated against the Terrorist in the recent past. In 2022, he was also sentenced to 15 years in jail in one of the several terror financing cases against him.

Prior to that, he was also arrested by Pakistani law enforcement agencies in 2019, just ahead of Pak PM Imran Khan’s visit to the US. As per a report by US House Foreign Affairs Committee, Saeed had been arrested and released eight times since 2001.

26/11 Mastermind Jailed for 31 Years

As far as India is concerned, the 70-year-old terrorist Hafiz Saeed has orchestrated one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks on India. In 2008, 10 terrorists from Lashkar-e-Toiba carried out 12 coordinated attacks across different locations in Mumbai – the financial capital of the country. The 26/11 attack left 166 people dead and hundreds injured.

