New Governors List: Gurmit Singh appointed as new Uttarakhand Governor, Banwarilal Purohit new Punjab Governor

Lieutenant-General Gurmit Singh will succeed Baby Rani Maurya as the new Uttarakhand Governor, a day after she tendered her resignation from the post citing personal reasons.

Created On: Sep 10, 2021 12:37 ISTModified On: Sep 10, 2021 12:37 IST

New Governors List: President Ram Nath Kovind appointed former Army Officer Gurmit Singh as the new Uttarakhand Governor on September 9, 2021. The President also made a series of other new appointments of Governors involving five states. 

Lieutenant-General Gurmit Singh  will succeed Baby Rani Maurya as the new Uttarakhand Governor, a day after she tendered her resignation from the post citing personal reasons. President Ram Nath Kovind accepted Maurya's resignation and appointed Singh as the new Governor of the state, as per a communique by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Baby Rani Maurya had completed three years in office as the state's Governor in August 2021. She had taken the oath as the Governor of Uttarakhand on August 26, 2018, succeeding Krishna Kant Paul.

About Lieutenant-General Gurmit Singh 

•Lt Gen Singh is a highly-decorated officer, who retired from the army in February 2016. 

•He held several prestigious positions in the Army during his four decades of service including Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Adjutant General and Corps Commander of strategic XV Corps. 

•He also served as the additional director general of Military Operations and has handled military strategic and operational issues concerning China. 

New Governor Appointments 

Punjab Governor: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who was earlier holding the additional charge of Punjab Governor, has formally been appointed as the new Governor of Punjab.

Tamil Nadu Governor: Retired IPS Officer RN Ravi, who was serving as the Governor of Nagaland, has been made the new Tamil Nadu Governor.

New Nagaland Governor: Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi will be discharging the functions of the Governor of Nagaland in addition to his own duties until regular arrangements are made.

All these above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices. 

 

List of Uttarakhand Governors
Governors Term
Surjit Singh Barnala November 2000- January 2003
Sudarshan Agarwal  January 2003 - October 2007
Banwari Lal Joshi October 2007- August 2009
Margaret Alva August 2009 - May 2012
Aziz Qureshi  May 2012 - January 2015
Krishna Kant Paul January 2015 - August 2018
Baby Rani Maurya August 2018- September 2021

 

