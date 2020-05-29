Lok Sabha Speaker nominates 15 MPs to delimitation panel on J&K, four northeastern states

The Lok Sabha Speaker has nominated 15 MPs as associate members of the delimitation panel on Jammu and Kashmir and northeastern state.

The nominated MPs belong to Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland. They will assist the panel in redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituencies of J&K and the northeastern states.

The 15 MPs include two Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Jitendra Singh and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.

Focus

The delimitation commission had recently written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and presiding officers of the assemblies of the four concerned northeastern states to nominate associate members of the panel. The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has no legislative assembly at present. It was bifurcated into a UT with a provision of a legislature.

Delimitation Panel Members

• The members of the Parliament and legislative assemblies of the states for which the commission has been set up were nominated as associate members to help the panel complete its task.

• Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Tapir Gao have been nominated to represent Arunachal Pradesh in the commission.

• Five Members of Parliament including former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah, Union Minister Jitendra Singh and others such as Jugal Kishore Sharma, Hasnain Masoodi and Mohammad Akbar Lone have been nominated as the delimitation panel’s associate members from Jammu and Kashmir.

• Five MPs have been nominated to represent Assam in the commission. They include Dilip Saikia, Rajdeep Roy, Abdul Khaleque, Naba (Hira) Kumar Sarania and Pallab Lochan Das.

• Manipur will be represented by Lorho S Pfoze and Ranjan Singh Rajkumar in the delimitation commission, while Nagaland will be represented by Tokheho Yepthomi.

Delimitation Panel Formation

The centre had formed the delimitation commission on March 6, 2020. The panel, headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai will primarily be responsible for redrawing Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland. The ex-officio members of the panel include election commissioner Sushil Chandra and state election commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir and the four states.

Delimitation Panel Responsibilities

The delimitation panel will delimit the constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act and that of Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh in accordance with the provisions of the Delimitation Act, 2002. The commission had convened on May 28. 2020 to review the progress of the work done so far.