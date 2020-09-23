Madhya Pradesh Government announces Mukhya Mantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana to benefit farmers

Madhya Pradesh government has announced ‘Mukhya Mantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana’ on the lines of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Under the announced scheme, the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, getting Rs. 6,000 per annum, will be getting additional financial assistance of Rs. 4,000, making their total annual assistance to be Rs. 10,000 per annum.

As per the reports, around 80 lakh farmers will be benefitted from Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana. Apart from this, that state government will also integrate farmer-friendly schemes and will implement it as a package.

प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि योजना के अंतर्गत किसानों को जो ₹6000 मिलते हैं, उसमें अब मुख्यमंत्री किसान कल्याण योजना के तहत चार हजार रुपए मध्यप्रदेश सरकार देगी। किसानों को अब ₹10000 की राशि हर साल मिलेगी। pic.twitter.com/ICKY9FX1Zw — CMO Madhya Pradesh (@CMMadhyaPradesh) September 23, 2020

Sabko Sakh- Sabka Vikas Program:

• Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed the ‘Sabko Sakh-Sabka Vikas’ Program which was organized under the Garib Kalyan Week at Minto Hall in Bhopal on September 22, 2020.

• On the occasion, the Chief Minister of the state deposited an amount of Rs. 800 crores in the accounts of the cooperative banks and societies along with the disbursement of credit cards and loans to the farmers.

• Chief Minister on the occasion also provided Kisan Credit Cards to 63,000 beneficiaries.

• Along with this, a loan of Rs. 122 crores were also given to 35,532 farmers by the cooperative societies.

About Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sammann Nidhi:

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sammann Nidhi is an initiative of the Indian government in which all the farmers get up to Rs. 6000 per year as minimum income support. The scheme came into effect from December 2019 and costs Rs. 75,000 crores per annum.

The initiative was announced by the Union Minister Piyush Goyal during the interim Union Budget of India, 2019. Under the scheme, Rs. 6000 is paid to each eligible farmer in three installments and is deposited directly into their bank accounts.