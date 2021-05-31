Madhya Pradesh to start unlock from 1st June

Madhya Pradesh Unlock: Shivraj Singh-led Madhya Pradesh government on May 29, 2021, announced the start of the phase-wise coronavirus unlock process from June 1, 2021.

He further stated that there will be a new separate set of rules for districts with COVID-19 positivity rate above five per cent and below 5 per cent.

Indore, Sagar, Bhopal, and Morena are the only four out of 52 districts currently with more than a 5 per cent positivity rate, tweeted CMO Madhya Pradesh.

इन पर 30 मई को शाम तक सभी क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट समूह चर्चा कर अनलॉक प्रक्रिया के संबंध में निर्णय लेकर 31 मई को जन-सामान्य को अवगत करा देंगे।



श्री चौहान ने कहा कि प्रदेश के 5% से अधिक संक्रमण वाले तथा 5% से कम संक्रमण वाले जिलों के लिए अनलॉक की पृथक-पृथक गाइड लाइन होगी। — CMO Madhya Pradesh (@CMMadhyaPradesh) May 29, 2021

New guidelines for unlocking Madhya Pradesh: What will be allowed from June 1?

As per new guidelines, the Madhya Pradesh government said that:

•In districts with more than a 5 per cent positivity rate, 25 per cent of establishments or shops will be allowed to stay open till 6 pm, 50 per cent of private establishments along with essential services will be allowed. Restaurants will be allowed for home delivery only.

•In districts with less than a 5 per cent positivity rate, 50 per cent of shops along with essential services will be allowed.

•The government said that political, religious, and social gatherings are not allowed.

•All schools, institutions, colleges, shopping malls, cinema halls, theatres will be shut.

•Industrial units, essential services, hospitals, petrol pumps, ration shops, pharmacies will be allowed.

•Cabs with two riders at a time will be allowed to commute.

•Only 10 people will be allowed for cremation services while 20 people for marriage ceremonies.

•Only 4 persons at a time will be allowed to visit temples.

•Weekend curfew from 10 pm to 6 am (Saturday to Monday) will continue as usual.

What are the guidelines for rural areas?

•Madhya Pradesh government has put forward a system to distinguish rural areas into three zones based on the number of COVID-19 cases.

•Green Zones are rural areas with zero active coronavirus cases.

•Orange Zones are rural areas with less than 4 active cases.

•Red Zones are rural areas with more than 5 active cases.

Madhya Pradesh: COVID-19 Tracker

•On May 29, 2021, Madhya Pradesh registered coronavirus positivity rate dip to 2.1 per cent and a recovery rate above 95 per cent.

•An official release mentioned that 1,640 persons were found positive out of 76,000 tests and 4,995 recovered from the infection.

•As of May 30, 2021, Madhya Pradesh has registered a total of 7,77,349 confirmed COVID-19 cases of which 7,38,491 recovered cases while 7,959 deaths till now.