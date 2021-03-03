Mary Kom appointed as Chairperson of AIBA champions and veterans committee

Indian Boxer Mary Kom has been appointed as the chairperson of the International Boxing Association's (AIBA) champions and veterans committee.

AIBA President Umar Kremlev said in a letter to the 2012 Olympic bronze-medallist, "With great pleasure, I inform you that you have been selected to serve as the chairperson of the AIBA Champions and Veteran Committee following the mail vote by the board of directors of AIBA."

Kremlev added saying that he is confident that Mary Kom with her vast knowledge and experience will make a valuable contribution to the success of this important committee.

The AIBA champions and veterans committee was formed in December 2020.

The committee comprises the world's most respected boxing veterans and champions who have achieved significant results and who are ready to share their experience.

The six-time world champion took to Twitter to thank the AIBA President for the new assignment. She promised to give her best and put out her voice for the upliftment of Boxing.

Thank you so much @Kremlev_U @AIBA_Boxing President and all boxing family for giving me the new assignment. I will give my best and put my voice for the upliftments of @AIBA_Boxing @BFI_official @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/jKOSrFHEcO — Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) March 3, 2021