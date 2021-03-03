Mary Kom appointed as Chairperson of AIBA champions and veterans committee
Indian Boxer Mary Kom has been appointed as the chairperson of the International Boxing Association's (AIBA) champions and veterans committee.
AIBA President Umar Kremlev said in a letter to the 2012 Olympic bronze-medallist, "With great pleasure, I inform you that you have been selected to serve as the chairperson of the AIBA Champions and Veteran Committee following the mail vote by the board of directors of AIBA."
Kremlev added saying that he is confident that Mary Kom with her vast knowledge and experience will make a valuable contribution to the success of this important committee.
AIBA champions and veterans committee
The AIBA champions and veterans committee was formed in December 2020.
The committee comprises the world's most respected boxing veterans and champions who have achieved significant results and who are ready to share their experience.
The six-time world champion took to Twitter to thank the AIBA President for the new assignment. She promised to give her best and put out her voice for the upliftment of Boxing.
About Mary Kom
Mary is an Indian boxer and current Member of the Indian Parliament. She was nominated as a member of the upper house of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha, by President Ram Nath Kovind on April 25, 2016.
She has created many historic firsts for India in field of Boxing, some of which are listed below:
• She is the only female boxer to become World Boxing Champion for record six times.
• She is also the only boxer to win eight World Championship medals.
• She is only female boxer to win a medal in each of the first seven World Championships.
• She is also the only Indian female boxer to qualify for the 2012 Summer Olympics and win a bronze medal in the flyweight (51 kg) category.
• She is also the first Indian female boxer to win gold at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games .
• She was ranked as the world's No. 1 female light-flyweight boxer by AIBA.
• She is also the first Indian female boxer to win gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
• She is also the only boxer to win Asian Amateur Boxing Championship for a record six times.
Awards
Mary Kom was honoured with India's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan in 2020.
She was previously awarded the Padma Shri (India's fourth-highest civilian award) in 2006 and Padma Bhushan (India's third-highest civilian award) in 2013.