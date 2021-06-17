Microsoft names CEO Satya Nadella as its new Chairman

Microsoft Corporation on June 16, 2021, named Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella as its new Chairman. Nadella will be replacing John Thompson as the new Chairman.

Nadella in 2014 had replaced Steve Ballmer as CEO of Microsoft. He has played an instrumental role in taking Redmond, the company’s business based in Washington, and billion-dollar acquisitions such as Nuance Communications, LinkedIn, and ZeniMax to new heights.

The top-level management shifts happened just a year later Gates stepped down from the Board. Gates said he would be more involved with philanthropic activities of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Thompson who was made Chairman in 2014 in place of co-founder Bill Gates will now be Lead Independent Director.

Microsoft on September 9 had declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share payable.

Who is Satya Nadella?

•Satya Narayan Nadella has been the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Microsoft Corporation since 2014. On June 16, 2021, he was named as the new Chairman of Microsoft.

•Prior to joining Microsoft, Nadella was working at Sun Microsystems. Next in 1992, he joined Microsoft as an engineer. He became Vice President of Microsoft Central in 2000. Next year, he was promoted to corporate VP of Microsoft Business Solutions.

•Nadella was senior VP of Microsoft Online Services by 2007 where he oversaw Bing, Xbox Live, and early versions of MS Office.

•In 2011, he became President of the Server and Tools Division at Microsoft where he oversaw products such as the Azure cloud platform, Windows Server, and the SQL Server database. Under Nadella’s leadership, the revenue of the Server and Tools Division went from $16.6 billion to $20.3 billion.

•Nadella was awarded Financial Times Person of the Year in 2019. He is also included in Barron’s World’s 30 Best CEOs list.

Key Milestones by Satya Nadella as CEO at Microsoft

•Released Microsoft Office for Apple’s iPad

•Released iPhone and Android apps like Microsoft Outlook

•Released Windows 10 and skipped Windows 9

•Launched Linux operating system on the Azure cloud

•Bought Mojang (the company that created Minecraft)

•Introduced Microsoft Surface Book, the company's first laptop