Microsoft to retire Internet Explorer: Why Microsoft has decided to shut down web browser after 27 years?

Internet Explorer Download: Microsoft has finally decided to retire the internet explorer after 27 years. The web browser was first launched in 1995 as part of the add-on package Plus! for Windows 95 that year. Later versions of Internet explorer were available for free downloads, or in service packs and were included in the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) service releases of Windows 95 and later versions of Windows.

While informing about Microsoft shutting down Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge Program Manager Sean Lyndersay said that the Internet Explorer 11 desktop will be retired and go out of support on June 15, for certain versions of Windows 10.

The future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge—the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired on June 15, 2022 https://t.co/o1vj2Hxksb pic.twitter.com/22ReVYyw3G — Windows Blogs (@windowsblog) May 19, 2021

Microsoft Internet Explorer: Why Microsoft has decided to retire Internet Explorer?

Reportedly, Internet Explorer reached its peak in 2003 with around 95 per cent usage share. However, with the release of the new browsers from other competitors, the user base of internet explorer fell further in the years that followed.

Microsoft 365 ended the support for Internet Explorer on August 17, 2021, and Microsoft teams ended the support for IE on November 30, 2020. Internet Explorer is all set for discontinuation on June 15, 2022.

Microsoft retires Internet Explorer: What will be the future of web browser?

Microsoft Edge Program Manager Sean Lyndersay said that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge.

He added that Microsoft 10 is not only faster, but it is a more secure, and more modern browsing experience than the internet explorer. It is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications.

Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer: Why is it significant?

Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode (IE Mode) built-in, so the consumer can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from the Microsoft Edge.

With Microsoft Edge fully capable of assuming this responsibility and more, the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will retire and will go out of support on June 15.

Internet Explorer

Those who had computers at home, school, and offices in the 1990s and the early 2000s, will have such fond memories of the Internet Explorer.

For millions around the world, Internet Explorer had served as the first gateway to the World Wide Web. It was the only way of accessing the popular browsers of today that we are all used to. However, since Internet Explorer is a Windows Component and is included in long-term lifecycle versions of Windows such as Windows Server 2019, the web browser will continue to receive the security updates until at least 2029.