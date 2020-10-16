Minister of Agriculture NS Tomar inaugurates the India-International Food & Agri Week

Narendra Singh Tomar, the Food Processing Industries Minister on October 16, 2020 inaugurated the India-International Food & Agri Week virtually.

While addressing the inaugural session of India-International Food & Agri Week, Mr. Tomar stated that Indian food processing sector is 32% of India’s food market.

While talking about the development in the sector, the Union Minister added that latest technology and proper marketing can lead to the significant development of the agriculture sector and that important steps are already being taken by the government in this direction.

Union Minister, Shri @nstomar inaugurates the India International Food & Agri Week 2020; says India has robust agriculture and rural economy



Significance of Food & Agro technology:

The Minister of Food Processing Industries, Narendra Singh Tomar informed that the focus of the Food & Agro Tech will be on the use and benefit of the technology in the field of food and agriculture sector in order to increase the income of the farmers.

The focus of this sector is also in the line of the goal set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to double the income of the farmers by 2022. The minister also informed that with 3.4% of GDP growth rate, agriculture sector of India has contributed to the nations economic growth even during the times of COVID-19.

Anna Devo Bhava Campaign:

It's time to transform and rebalance the way we consume our #food to strengthen our food systems. We should all be food savers and make a contribution towards a better future for the people, for the planet.

The Union Minister, NS Tomar also informed on the occasion that the Ministry of Food Processing Industries has also started an awareness campaign named ‘Anna Devo Bhava’ to mark this occasion. The minister stressed that along with increasing an awareness about the value of the food, we all must also focus on reducing the wastage of food.