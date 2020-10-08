Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways enhances fund allocation for developing roads in North East India

The Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has enhanced the allocation of the funds for SARDP-NE (Special Accelerated Road Development Programme In North-Eastern Areas) related works during the current fiscal year.

Under the revised allocation by the government, almost double the amount which was originally allocated for the project has been allowed. Under SARDP-NE, the Indian government has undertaken a massive road development programme in the North-East Region to support infrastructure development.

Funding by the government under SARDP-NE:

As earlier, Rs. 390 crores were predicted to be incurred from the National Development Fund during 2020-2021, now Rs. 760 crores have been set aside for the same amount of time period.

Out of this, Rs. 300 crores have been especially marked for the Arunachal Pradesh Package. Under Special Accelerated Road Development Programme In North-Eastern Areas (Phase A and Arunachal Pradesh) 6,418 km has already been identified for the development with an estimated investment of about Rs. 30,450 crores. Out of it, 3,356 km has already been completed and 1,961 km is under ongoing construction.

National Highways in North East region:

The allocations to the development of National Highways in the Northeast Region under 10% mandatory pool fund has been on an increase from the last 5 years.

As per the statement, Rs. 4,521 was allocated for the year 2016-2017, Rs. 5,265 was for the year 2017-2018, Rs. 6,210 crores were for the financial year 2018-2019, Rs. 6,070 was for 2019-20 and Rs. 6,780 crores were allocated for 2020-2021.