MIT, Harvard researchers develop novel face mask to detect COVID-19

Researchers at the Harvard University and MIT have developed a novel face mask that can detect if the wearer has COVID-19 within about 90 minutes.

The face mask has been designed by engineers at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at the Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

James Collins, a professor at MIT and the senior author of the study that has been published in the journal Nature Biotechnology said, “We envision that this platform could enable next-generation wearable biosensors for first responders, health care personnel, and military personnel.”

Engineers have designed a face mask that can diagnose the wearer with Covid-19 within about 90 minutes. The masks are embedded with tiny, disposable sensors that could also be incorporated into clothing or adapted to detect other viruses. https://t.co/KQnRh6in5h pic.twitter.com/UuAahUeTr4 — Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (@MIT) June 29, 2021

How does the face mask test detect COVID-19?

• A broad range of synthetic biology sensors have been freeze-dried and embedded into a paper mask to detect bacterial or viral nucleic acids, toxic chemicals, including nerve toxins. The components in the freeze-dried sensors surrounded by silicone elastomer.

• The mask is also fitted with a small water reservoir that is released when the wearer is ready to begin the test and pushes a button.

• The water activates the freeze-dried components of the sensor, which assesses breath droplets inside the mask and the wearer can see the results within 90 minutes. The results are displayed privately inside the mask.

• These sensors can be fitted to other face masks or incorporated into clothing like lab coats that could help in monitoring health care workers’ exposure to viruses and pathogens.

• The prototypes of these face masks are embedded with sensors on the inside as well as on the outside to detect exposure from the environment.

Is the face mask COVID-19 test effective?

• A research scientist at Harvard University, US noted that the face mask is as effective as the gold standard RT-PCR test to detect COVID-19. It is also as quick as the antigen tests to detect COVID-19.

When will the face masks be available?

• The researchers of the study have currently filed for a patent on the technology and actively looking for companies to partner up with to manufacture these face masks to detect COVID-19.