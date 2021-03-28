Mitali Express: PM Modi, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina inaugurate passenger train between Dhaka, New Jalpaiguri

Prime Minister Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on March 27, 2021, virtually inaugurated the ‘Mitali Express’ passenger train between Dhaka and New Jalpaiguri. PM Modi was on a two-day visit to a neighbouring country.

The Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla while informing about the deal stated that Bangladeshi PM appreciated India’s ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’ and added that India providing COVID-19 vaccines to its neighbours is a reflection of that policy.

According to Bangladeshi media, the ‘Mitali Express’ passenger train was jointly inaugurated by PM Sheikh Hasina and PM Modi at 6.38 pm virtually from the Bangladeshi Prime Minister’s Office in Tejgaon.

Inauguration of Mitali Express:

The Foreign Secretary of India mentioned that for strengthening the people-to-people connectivity, the two countries have agreed to start a new passenger train service ‘Mitali Express’ between Dhaka cantonment and New Jalpaiguri on the Chilhati-Haldibari train link.

The Chilhati-Haldibari train link is a significant one as it connects north Bangladesh with north Bengal.

Starting of the passenger service is also a recreation of what used to happen in 1965. The latest train services will commence once the normal train services resume between India and Bangladesh.

India and Bangladesh strengthen cooperation in the health sector:

PM Modi during his two-day visit to Bangladesh on March 27, 2021, handed over a representational key of 109 life-saving ambulances to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.

सर्वे सन्तु निरामयाः।



Gifting of 109 ambulances from India to bolster health capacity of Bangladesh was announced in the presence of Prime Minister @narendramodi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. pic.twitter.com/i2GCwNieuV — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 27, 2021

During the delegation-level meeting between the two Prime Ministers, PM Modi also handed over a representation item to Bangladeshi PM which symbolized India’s gift of 1.2 million doses of Coronavirus vaccines.

“#VaccineMaitri” to overcome Covid!



1.2 million doses of Made in India Covid vaccines as grant from India to Bangladesh were handed over by Prime Minister @narendramodi to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. pic.twitter.com/4iGL523pQw — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 27, 2021

The Spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry Arindam Bagchi tweeted that the two Prime Ministers discussed the progress achieved in the areas of trade, health, energy, connectivity, developmental cooperation, and many more.

Relationship going from strength to strength!



Prime Minister @narendramodi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina discussed the progress achieved in areas of health, trade, connectivity, energy, developmental cooperation and many more. pic.twitter.com/3J1QjnKEcu — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 27, 2021

Bangladesh presents gold and silver coin to India:

On the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina presented a gold and silver coin to PM Modi.

50 years of India-Bangladesh diplomatic relations!



In the presence of Prime Minister @narendramodi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, India-Bangladesh Friendship stamps were released to commemorate the of 50th anniversary of establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations. pic.twitter.com/Gkr4ShzQrR — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 27, 2021

Sheikh Hasina also handed over a silver coin to Prime Minister Modi which was released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Liberation.

During the meeting, MoUs were also exchanged between India and Bangladesh in the presence of the two leaders.

Strengthening cooperation!



In the presence of Prime Minister @narendramodi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, five MoUs were exchanged between 🇮🇳 & 🇧🇩 covering various fields such as disaster management, ICT equipment, sports, etc. pic.twitter.com/eCbgeWwBXR — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 27, 2021

PM Modi addressed a gathering in Bangladesh:

Prime Minister Modi also visited Orakandi Temple and addressed a gathering. During his address, he highlighted that both India and Bangladesh plan to see the world progressing through their own progress and want to see love, peace, and stability in the world instead of the terror, instability, and unrest.